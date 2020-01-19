Celtic Flop Posts tell Instagram update

Today Jack Hendry went on a flight from Scotland to Australia to complete his move to Melbourne City, as reported by RecordSport.

It turned out on a Friday evening that the Celtic defender had rejected several champion clubs to switch to a short-term loan.

Melbourne City seems to be the destination of the former Dundee player and he only leaves 11 minutes of football so far.

Hendry was happy to capture his first-class long-haul flight environment.

Not bad.

Celtic has released Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan will follow. Hendry would be another exit that would have no effect on the first team.

Hendry came in two months ago under Brendan Rodgers this month and never really looked like a Celtic player. It would be beneficial for Hendry and the club to leave permanently as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, Celtic still has to confirm the signing of Ismaila Soro.