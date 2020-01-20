According to reports, Celtic wants to re-sign “Hearts” Aaron Hickey.

The youngster played for the development of Celtic during the 17/18 season after he had originally moved from Hearts. The left back then went back to Tynecastle, realizing that his development was better served by a party that wanted to give him first football.

Hickey, 17, has caught the attention of many scouts and has been a striking appearance in poor hearts. With Premier League clubs circling, it looks like Celtic wants him back in the club.

Chris McCart, head of youth development, would certainly have a big hand with every move the club would make, but with Greg Taylor and Boli Bolingoli already in position – the defender was able to hit the same wall that led him back to Hearts.

“Celtic is eager to secure its services – along with Palace,” writes Alex Wood of The Star.

This would be a movement that would see much of Celtic support as a sign that the rest of the season will have no impact and that is what many are looking for.

Celtic has to dig and make sure they win nine in a row. Drawing 17-year-olds for the future is a good thing, but for now we need players.