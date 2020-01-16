There were many great takeaways from the closed game of Celtic with Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon. The development team won 1-0 against the Chelsea under 23s and gave Neil Lennon food for thought.

Our biggest takeaway from the game, however, is that Daniel Arzani was nowhere to be seen in the team. With the player back on the training field, many had expected the Australian to get some playing time under his belt in the bounce game.

His absence points to the exciting possibility that Neil Lennon will be joining the Manchester City youth for the Partick Thistle game this weekend. Why else would he be left behind?

Scott Sinclair has left the club and Lewis Morgan is not at risk, even though he is still on the books Saturday night. Mikey Johnston did not train well and Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ryan Christie are not available.

This leaves Neil Lennon with a few options. Bring Arzani in from the beginning – or he could play Forrest on the left and bring in Maryan Shved to play.

Both options would satisfy the supporters who would have liked both to get started.