Celtic Dominate as Karamoko Dembele scores 20-Yard Strike

Celtic’s Reserve Side definitely blew its opponents away in the Glasgow Cup city tonight with a thumping 4-1 win against Clyde.

The young side went behind in the first half, but reacted emphatically by quickly giving feedback to their opponents and then taking control of the game.

Two McGrath goals and one goal per for Luca Connell and Karamoko Dembele ensured the victory. It could have been more in the end, but as the academy’s social media page says below, they were dominant versions.

The players showed true maturity and worked well together. Having prominent players in the team is not enough – you need them to learn and that’s exactly what they do.

Hopefully this gives the whole team a boost of confidence and gives Neil Lennon food for thought during the season.

34 ‘- What a reaction from the hoops!

Connell crosses and McGrath hits it past the keeper.

1⃣-1⃣ pic.twitter.com/BHrOBeB9y5

41 ‘- McGrath gets support to give Celtic the lead!

A number of smooth passages along the edge of the area end with coffee that drives a cross inwards. McGrath’s header comes back from the bar but he manages to stop the rebound home.

2⃣-1⃣ pic.twitter.com/8uwzbi5u7C

55 ‘- SUBLIME! Dembele chooses the top corner of 20-yards with a beautiful strike. The keeper is left helpless.

3⃣-1⃣ pic.twitter.com/SBAVvRW3PG

63 ‘- BEAUTIFUL STRIKE!

Connell adds his name to the score sheet with a rocket from a shot just outside the box.

4⃣-1⃣ pic.twitter.com/gZH3LGjjus

Full time!

Job done! A dominant version of the Bhoys in The City of Glasgow Cup. 👏

4⃣-1⃣ pic.twitter.com/bjgg0g0YqD

