Celtic Could Land New Moussa Dembele Type Deal

Tyrese Campbell has been linked to a transfer to Celtic in either January or summer and with the projection against Huddersfield this week, it seems that the player could be exactly what Neil Lennon is looking for.

Record Sport revealed at the end of December that they had been Celtic scouts down to see Tyrese play for Stoke and if they are still keeping an eye on the striker they will know that he scored two goals in the victory over Huddersfield Potter on the day of New Year.

It was a great moment for the striker and his agent with the player entering the last six months of its agreement with Stoke.

Celtic could get the player for a fraction of the initial price that the English team would if I had a contract beyond this season.

If the Scottish champions did make a Campbell move they would only have to pay a nominal cross-border fee for the young man as he did for Moussa Dembele when the club brought the French from Fulham.

It's something worth exploring if the attacker has the potential.