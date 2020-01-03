Celtic Could Have Top Striker Right Under Their Nose

Loading...

It was in the summer when we saw Jonathan Afolabi sitting in the stands while the news revolved around Celtic Park, the Irishman was in the building and prepared to sign for the hoops.

I will be honest, of all the young players that Celtic signed in the summer, I was sure that Afolabi was the first one we would see make the breakthrough or at least get some time for the first team in the cup competition.

That opportunity was for Jeremie Frimpong and nobody can really discuss the result. Neil Lennon saw the boys' potential and thought there was no way he could stop the defender.

For Afolabi and others, it has been a slow recording and playing on some pretty boring and pointless accessories for the development side.

From what some in Southampton told me, it seemed that fans and some club coaches were very disappointed to see this boy go to Celtic instead of signing a new agreement at St Mary's.

The forward suffered an injury in international service with Irish under 21 at the beginning of this season, which hindered his progress and is now trying to make a good impression. With Celtic needing reinforcements in the attack, could Afolabi provide something different?

If Celtic brings a striker this January, what many expect them to do, then you expect him to be a tried and tested finalist. If it's another clearing, why not attack Jonathan? The boy has the size and ability to succeed.

Neil Lennon will bring the Irish when he feels he is ready, but with an appointment at the Scottish Cup with Thistle closing on the 18th – It would be great to see Jonathan reach the bench.