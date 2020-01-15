Celtic could change title race with smart lending movement

CELTIC brought in a much needed striker this month to help Odsonne Edouard in the coming months.

However, we have already eaten two strikers in the club who are in urgent need of long playing time to get back to their best.

That leaves Celtic in a position where they either borrow them or let both Bayo and Griffiths languish on the edge of the team.

Although it may not be wise to lose both on loan this month, it makes perfect sense to send one of the players out to get game time and get fit.

The best scenario we could see for Bayo or Griff is to lend to another SPFL party.

Bayo could benefit 100% from playing for another SPFL time, but the hidden advantage is that we will offer another team in the competition some firepower. A scenario in which Bayo could injure Celtic’s title competitors by playing for another party.

The other side of the coin is said to be Griffiths, who goes back six months to the loaned Hibernian, helping the side of Edinburgh while fighting twice against The Rangers. He could now say more in the SPFL title for Hibs than Celtic.