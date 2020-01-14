Celtic has made a very exciting announcement tonight regarding the women’s football team that has just gone full time.

They have appointed a new head coach who will lead the women to the historic new season and they have not tampered with it.

The club has signed former Premier League assistant manager Fran Alonso, who has worked under both Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino in his career.

Fran has recently managed the Lewes FC women’s team, but has taken the opportunity to become the first full-time coach of the women’s team.

Celtic has long been behind in the women’s competition with the big weapons Glasgow City and Hibernian ladies in front.

This is a real opportunity for the women’s team to challenge the honor and get the support. Celtic provides significant investments to make this possible.

Celtic wrote: Today’s announcement follows the hugely exciting news that the Celtic women’s team has a new professional status with significant club investments