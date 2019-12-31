Celtic Confirm Vile Ibrox Songbook and Missiles Thrown by Away Support

Loading...

Celtic has published a statement through a spokesman for this Hogmanay after a long list of accusations made against him by a classless Ibrox club.

The way the Ibrox club has dealt with things since they won at Celtic Park has been absolutely classless, from their players to their manager and coaches and then to their media spinning department.

I would say that it is a historical minimum for the Ibrox club, but we know how low they have set the bar.

The Celts have gone out tonight and have noticed the amount of unpleasant incidents they have been dealing with due to the behavior of the distance supports.

The club, which generally kept these things at home and between clubs, gives an idea of ​​the kind of things they faced that day. From vile songs to missile launch.

SunSport published the comments of the Celtic spokesman:

"We are aware of a series of incidents of Sunday's game, including Celtic supporters who were attacked with missiles from the visitor support, something that unfortunately has happened on numerous occasions before.

"We are also aware of a series of other unpleasant incidents involving distance support, including disgusting chants addressed to our players and supporters.

"However, as we always do, Celtic will deal with these and all other incidents in a responsible and dignified and professional manner and in a way that protects the greater good of the game."

We all heard the vile chants, and supporters in the stand next to the visitor support were covering themselves at some points. The club is right to stop this narrative that the Celtic fans were to blame for everything that happened in the game.

The mean and unworthy form of the Ibrox club has treated the sequels is trumpesca.