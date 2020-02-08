Celtic Confirm Scottish Cup contingency plan

CELTIC support liaison officer John Paul has confirmed a contingency plan if the weather stops with the Celtic’s Scottish Cup match on Sunday.

The bhoys are scheduled to play Clyde on Sunday afternoon, but weather warnings sent by the MET Office have suggested serious disruption between Saturday and Sunday due to strong winds.

If the storm gets too strong, Celtic vs Clyde can be postponed. It is not only about the field and the playing conditions, but also about the safety of the traveling supporters.

JP has confirmed that if the game does not continue, the date it will be played has already been set and this would mean that the SPFL tie against Hearts would be postponed.

Race info: If the Sunday game had to be postponed, the scheduled date is Wednesday, February 12.

– Celtic FC SLO (@CelticFCSLO) 7 February 2020

Celtic wants to win the Scottish Cup for the fourth year in a row. The bhoys are in good shape and hopefully the game can continue on Sunday and prevent it from having to be rescheduled. Celtic will be in Europa League action at the end of the month, so the fewer matches are bundled together – the better.