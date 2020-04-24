Celtic Confirm Major Party Rescheduled for November

Celtic have today introduced their 2nd once-a-year competition at the SEC will go forward but it has now been rescheduled for November.

The competition debuted in 2019 and on the entire it was acquired very well. A significant Celtic superstore with game titles for young children and massive young ones. Likelihood to meet old and new Celtic players and stay songs introduced a superior Celtic vibe to the SEC.

With the ongoing scenario — there is small to no opportunity it could have gone in advance this summer like prepared.

They organisers have now established it up for afterwards in the 12 months.

📆 #CelticFC has been functioning closely with the SEC and celebration associates PSP Media and we are delighted to announce that new @CFCFestival dates have been verified for Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15 🍀🙌

Comprehensive information ⬇️

— Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) April 24, 2020

There’s nonetheless no guarantee that date will go ahead at this stage but it is considerably enough out they will give it every prospect to go ahead. If it does not — 2020 will most likely not have a festival at all and it will roll more than to 2021.