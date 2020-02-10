Celtic Coach defends Celtic Player after Clyde Game

PATRYK KLIMALA started its first game for Celtic on Sunday against Clyde, with the striker not falling behind.

That’s all you need in Scottish football to have supporters and experts who immediately call him a guy. It’s crazy to think of how little time you have to adapt to a new country, new tactics, new training before people start judging – but that’s the nature of the beast.

John Kennedy had to come out after the game and defend Patryk because he didn’t score at his first start for the club and made clear where he is in his development.

The Polish attacker had a good chance to open his Celtic account, but was refused by the goalkeeper. Kennedy knows there is a learning curve and wants to keep Patryk under pressure as he gets up to speed.

“Patryk is clearly still settling down, but it was an opportunity to get him playing.” Kennedy told SUNSPORT.

“It has a good format and good speed, it just takes time.

“He did well. He had a good chance and he would probably score on another day.

“But he should just settle down and not put too much pressure on himself.

‘Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths have been great lately.

“So Patryk and Bayo fought for the third and fourth position.

“We just have to give him time. The intensity of the training and the way we work is something he has to get used to.

“But as time goes by, it gets up to speed.

“It is a level higher from Poland and there are the demands, the physicality and speed, which requires some adjustment.”

The bhoys ran 3-0 winners against Clyde with goals from Olivier Ntcham, Scott Brown and Vakoun Bayo.