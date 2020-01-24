Celtic was tonight associated with a movement for center attacker Mohanad Ali with a journalist in the Middle East who claims that the player signed close to the Hoops.

He is currently playing for Al Duhail in Iraq, this link comes from nowhere.

Ali, 19, played 28 games for his country and scored 14 goals in the process.

عاجل و حصري لموقع المحترفين:

سيلتك الإسكتلندي بتقدم بعرض رسمي لتوقيع # ميمي.

Exclusive: Mohanad Ali close to character for Scottish historic champions Celtic. @ mohanad.ali @celticfc #celtic pic.twitter.com/5Iky1YoA9s

– الإعلامي روان الناهي (@Rawanalnahi) January 24, 2020

There is nothing else to substantiate this claim at the moment and it can all be just guesses. It is always worth keeping an eye on.

It was rumored that Celtic was looking for another young striker and this would certainly occur in that demography.

If Celtic is really credited with an interest in the striker, it seems that the club is looking far and wide for young top talent.

We will see this develop, if there is something in it, Neil Lennon will probably show his hand in the coming days.