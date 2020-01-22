Celtic Claim Top Five in the World Spot - Best since the 90s

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics has released the 400 most successful clubs in the world last year and Celtic is in an elevated 5th place!

Liverpool was at the top of the list with Barcelona, ​​Manchester City and Flamengo just before Celtic in the rankings.

IFFHS wrote: “Celtic FC registered their best ranking since 1991 in 5th place.”

The rankings are based on results at home and in European football, which is no wonder that Liverpool is at the top of the list. Being celtic so high in the rankings cannot be sniffed.

The bhoys won three triple wins and ended 2019 for winning the League Cup for the fourth time in a row. Not only that, but they crowned their Europa League group with two victories over high-flying Lazio.

With 2020 on the road and more trophies to play, as well as a Europa League run, it’s an exciting time to be a Celtic fan.