Celtic Castaway conquers team of the week

It’s only been a week ago, but Jack Hendry has conquered Australia and posted the news on his Instagram to make sure people know.

The Celtic defender went on loan to Melbourne City last week and helped his new club get a clean slate against Perth Glory.

The Scottish international started his first top flight game in more than a year and used his Celtic frustration to his advantage.

Hendry needs extra time at Celtic and will probably be relocated in the summer, but what a start for him in Melbourne.

Jack shows that he still has a lot to offer if he gets the chance. He probably passed his time with Celtic, but if he continues to impress, the center defender can make a permanent move downwards.

Celtic signed Jack two years ago in January and he didn’t have much playing time at all, and it is thanks to him that he went there and ran to the ground.