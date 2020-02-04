Celtic calls on Sky Sports for “Concerning” Morelos interpretation

CELTIC has issued a statement tonight concerning the inaccuracies between the spoken words of Alfredo Morelos and the subtitles that appeared on the screen by Sky Sports.

Out of thin air, Morelos took part in a Sky Sports interview on Friday, but was not aired until the news came to light why his car was the center of attention.

This is by no means an attack or Morelos, this should really be the point, because Sky Sports puts words in the mouth of the Colombian.

In particular, Celtic emphasized the subtitle that reads: “Afterwards it was very frustrating to hear the crowd yell at me. They said offensive and racist words. “

This was in reference to the Celtic game. But when others who spoke the language listened to the words of the Ibrox star, they were not around to call a Celtic fan a racist or even an accusation.

Someone at Sky Sports has made the decision to put together subtitles in a flashy way to help the flames of hatred blow between both sets of supporters.

There are still no indications of racist activities at Celtic Park during the last Glasgow Derby and Morelos says nothing else.

Here is the full explanation from Celtic:

CELTIC Football Club today asked Sky Sports to investigate an interview broadcast yesterday in which Celtic supporters were accused of racist behavior.

Translations provided to Celtic Football Club have shown inconsistencies between the words spoken during the interview broadcast and the subtitles used by Sky Sports.

In particular, and above all, while the broadcaster used the following subtitles on the screen: “Afterwards it was very frustrating to hear the crowd shout at me. They said offensive and racist words. “

Mr. Morelos does not use these words anywhere in the extensive interview broadcast on the Sky platforms.

Celtic FC has asked Sky Sports to clarify their position on this.

Celtic, a club that is open to everyone from the start, hates racism. Our consistent position is that wherever racism exists, it must be tackled immediately. Celtic will always examine every report of racist behavior and take appropriate measures. This is a standard that all clubs must meet.

Celtic does not need any encouragement to pursue racism, especially since club players and management have continuously suffered abuse over the years. The seriousness of such cases has been confirmed by the prosecution and criminal convictions of some perpetrators.

Celtic is proud of the great reputation its supporters have earned over many years in many countries and at home. The club owes it to them to act in a responsible, dignified and professional manner and to treat racism with the seriousness it deserves.