It has taken a little longer than expected, but according to reports Ismaila Soro has played his last game for the current club Bnei Yehuda and will now sign for Celtic.

Soro, 21, is a defensive midfielder by nature and would come in to add more energy to the midfielder and perhaps give Scott Brown a few games.

SunSport reports:

“CELTIC BUNDLE Ismaila Soro bowed from Bnei Yehuda by helping his club reach the quarter-finals of the Israeli Cup.”

The club already made its first winter window this week when they landed Patryk Klimala in a deal of four and a half years.

Neil Lennon and his scouting team seem to remain very loyal to the club’s transfer ethos – draw young talented players to develop so that they can be sold for a big profit later. A practice that has served the club well over the years.

With Scott Brown playing at a very high level in the middle of the park, previous moves for defensive midfielders have not been successful. Just ask Eboue Kouassi.