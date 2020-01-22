Celtic announces team for the time being - Lennon leaves offside again

Celtic will take on Kilmarnock on Wednesday night while the bhoys launch their SPFL campaign for 2020.

The bhoys are top of the competition and have played more than the Ibrox club so far. At the top it is so tight that there is currently no room for error. Celtic is going to play a series of matches with which they play a large number of away games in a short time and must seize the opportunity.

Prior to tonight’s game, Celtic has announced their provisional team as quoted by RecordSport for the game. As always, this is subject to change, but it always gives you an idea of ​​what the manager is working with. No James Forrest in the mix with the winger injured. Mikey Johnston is back in together with Ajer.

There is no room for winger Marian Shved in this provisional team who points out that the Ukrainian is being completely left out of the game.

Provisional team:

Forster

Frimpong

Bauer

Hayes

Carnation

Bolingoli

Taylor

Yes

Brown

McGregor

Arzani

Rogic

Ntcham

Johnston

Edouard

Bayo

Klimala

Griffiths

Gordon

If Celtic continues to win, they put pressure on the challengers at every point. The bhoys still have their destiny in their own hands and have to play every game with intensity.