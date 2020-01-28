Celtic announces surprise fixture against the English side

CELTIC has announced that their reserves have traveled south to face Huddersfield on Tuesday afternoon. Weeks after the team played against Chelsea’s under 23 at the London club academy.

The bhoys defeated Chelsea on the day and now they will test themselves against the development side of Huddersfield.

These luminaires look like they will become a normal event with the development side starved of every luminaire list.

Although it is great that Celtic can go down and gain experience playing against these clubs, there is no substitute for meaningful games and for the moment these are just closed doors.

Nevertheless, it will give us a new chance to see how the young star is doing. They cannot rely on Lee O’Connor or Jonathan Afolabi because both were sent on loan to the Scottish championship last week.

It will be interesting to see how things are heading and whether Karamoko Dembele will make the team after playing a small role against Ross County on Saturday.

#CelticFC Reserves travel again to England for a friendly, this time to record @htafcacademy this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Follow @CelticFCAcademy for live match updates. 📲

🍀 COYBIG! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DwKjNQDKmj

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 28, 2020