This comes to say the least from the left field but Celt Lewis Morgan is struggling on his way back to the UK to discuss a move to David Beckham’s new MLS side Inter Miami.

According to RecordSport who writes:

“Scotland star Lewis Morgan is flying back from Dubai for talks about David Beckham’s move to Inter Miami.

“Celtic has accepted a substantial amount of six figures for the winger of the Major League Soccernew boys.

“Morgan is now going back to Scotland for conversations with the American outfit, his agent and his family.”

Lewis has made an effort to make his mark on this Celtic team with many supporters who believe that the player is not the answer.

He enjoyed a good spell in Sunderland in the second half of last season, but eventually he and the Black Cats ran out of promotion.

There was no real push for Lewis to leave the club out of this window, but if a bid comes in and Celtic believes it’s a good deal for a marginal player, why not take it.

It is a lifelong decision to leave the country and go to the US to continue your career. Playing football from Miami must be attractive for every football player.