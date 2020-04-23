Cellulose Fiction: Gimp Backstory by Tarantino

Gimp is dead, but it’s not the character Bruce Willis who killed him.

Miramax

Who is Jimp? This is a question that Pulp Fiction fans have been asking for a long time. Quentin finds that Tarantino’s Palme d’Or winners Butch (Bruce Willis) and Marcellus (Wing Romes) are tied up and held captive by Maynard (Dwayne Whitaker) in the pawnshop owner’s basement. The owner of the store, along with his security guard Zed (Peter Green) and Gimp, has a dumb character in a leather ear suit with his fingers on his head. Tarantino’s script doesn’t provide any information about Gimp, so fans of Pulp Fiction’s death have long wondered who he was, where he came from, and what happened to him after Butch escaped and beat him.

An interview with Tarantino published online this month in Empire magazine reveals the secret of the Gimp, as the director responded to a fan’s question about the character: “It doesn’t play that way in the film, but in my mind when I write it. he, Jimp’s death. Butch hit him, and then he overcame himself. In terms of history, he was like a hitchhiker or someone who collected it seven years ago, and taught him, so he was the best victim. “

It depends

It depends

The Gimp will be played by Steve Hibbert, who will spend three days in an unforgettable sequence in Pulp Fiction, equipped with a leather strap. The actor told Vulture in 2014 that he was celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pulp Fiction and that he was indifferent to the history of the Gimp. The protagonist appears in a small room, and Hipbert holds the theoretical position that he may not be the first prisoner for Mimpard and Zed. Shrinking for hours in a small space, Gibbert also focused on the gimps he gave to the Gimp.

“(Tarantino) gave me very little (direction),” Gibbert said. “I would look at him, he squealed, he gave his thumbs, and that’s it. In the kit, he does not use a player, so he stands behind the camera and watches what the camera is watching. He turns the room a little. If there is any direction for the actor, he comes to them and whispers to them. “

Tarantino celebrated the 25th anniversary of Pulp Fiction in 2019 by returning to Cannes with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Read Tarantino’s full interview with Empire magazine here.

Registration: Stay tuned for the latest TV news! Subscribe to e-newsletters here.