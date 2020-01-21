Cellulite, peach skin and everything fallen: Katy Perry in bikini and back

There are certain celebrities who, whatever they do, will always be in the spotlight. Katy Perry is one of them. And while it is true that the American singer has become one of the most successful artists of recent times, it is also true that this success has been accompanied by a large number of haters.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sg8Gk1iXEIs [/ embed]

Detractors that like other great artists Selena Gomez and Rihanna, who have to live almost daily with constant criticism, looking for Katy’s worst images to leave her on the floor.

Image of Katy Perry

In the case of Perry, criticism usually comes from two different routes. On the one hand, those who disregard everything that is not a musical field let them criticize them ” bad voice . ” If you scare Katy Perry out of the studio “Or” It is pure marketing … sings fatally “Some comments in that regard.

However, it is the second way that hurts his defenders the most. And that is what many of her haters go for Perry attack on her physique. Taking into account the fact that the singer often has curves, photos such as the ones we can see below do nothing more than generate Katy’s greatest opponents.

And it is that you can see the American in a bikini walking on the beach. Although it is true that it is not exactly one of her best photos, it should be noted that the comments she has generated from her followers have further been criticized for having peach-colored skin, cellulite and for having fallen.