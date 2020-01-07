Cellphone-sale-converted-theft evokes police warning

Loading...

(Getty Images)

A London man who hopes to sell his cell phone has been robbed instead, says London police, who warn the public that they should stay safe when selling things.

Two men met on Tuesday at 7:50 PM. in a parking lot in a shopping mall, where one had to sell his phone to the other, police say.

The potential buyer produced a firearm and demanded that the other man hand over the cellphone. The victim handed over the phone and the robber drove away, police say.

But the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a collision with various other vehicles near Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street East, and the driver fled on foot, police say.

Officers arrived and with the help of the dog unit found a suspect and found a replica firearm, police say.

A 21-year-old Windsor man is accused of theft, possession of stolen property and driving offenses.

The incident prompted the London police to remind people to sell their items online to complete the deals in well-prepared and well-lit areas.

If possible, bring someone along or let someone know where and when you intend to meet, the police said.