Cellebrite Expands Business To Computers With Acquisition Of $ 33 Million From Forensic Firm Of BlackBag Technologies

Israeli forensics firm Cellebrite has announced a $ 33 million acquisition that it believes will help it extend its forensic capabilities beyond smartphones. The company acquired BlackBag Technologies, which is a separate forensic firm specializing in computer forensics.

In a press release announcing the acquisition, Cellebrite co-CEO Yossi Carmil said the deal will allow Cellebrite to speed up and expand the forensic work it does with the forces of order to build “safer communities”.

“This acquisition will allow Cellebrite to accelerate the delivery of new digital intelligence solutions and services that will allow our customers to maximize the efficiency and accuracy of their digital surveys.” The acquisition is an important step in our journey to help our customers build safer communities and we welcome the BlackBag team to Cellebrite. “

Cellebrite is a leader in iOS forensics, offering tools like the UFED forensics tool to law enforcement agencies. Cellebrite sells most of its technology as “on-site”, which means the police can buy and use it themselves as many times as necessary. Until now, Cellebrite has mainly focused on smartphone and cloud security.

In fact, Cellebrite is the company used by the FBI to unlock the iPhone 5C used by the San Bernardino shooter. The FBI is said to have paid Cellebrite about $ 1 million to unlock the device. It is incredibly likely that the FBI will turn to Cellebrite again to help you unlock two iPhones linked to the shooting of Pensacola Naval Air Station last month.

Apple has made Mac security a priority in recent years with its new T2 security chip, which offers many benefits to users. A security guide for the T2 chip described these benefits, including the physical prevention of eavesdropping on microphones. BlackBag Technologies has published details about the T2 security chip in the past, including how its “MacQuisition” technology can work with the chip.

