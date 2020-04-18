Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes among the stars set to appear in ‘One World’ exclusive

Canadian singers Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, and Michael Buble are amid the artists slated to appear in tonight’s “One Globe: With each other At Home” global Tv set and streaming particular.

Woman Gaga aided curate the two-hour all over the world broadcast event, which will be simulcast (at 8 p.m. ET) across a number of platforms, together with all those of the CBC, Bell Media and beIN Sports activities in Canada.

Amazon Key Video will also stream the special in Canada.

The intercontinental advocacy firm World-wide Citizen and the Earth Health Group are launching the party to celebrate and guidance health-care employees and some others on the frontlines in the struggle from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late-evening Television set personalities Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert will co-host along with people from “Sesame Street.”

The professional-cost-free broadcast will characteristic stories from frontline overall health-care workers and family members, and performances by artists and comedians.

Other celebrities envisioned to seem contain the Rolling Stones, Chris Martin, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Question, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o and David Beckham.

Other Canadians in the lineup incorporate singer Jessie Reyez, late-evening Tv host Lilly Singh and hockey participant P.K. Subban.

Bell Media channels airing the function include CTV, CTV2, everywhere you go CTV material can be observed, TSN, CP24, A great deal, MTV, and in French on VRAK.

The particular will also be streamed are living on the iHeartRadio Canada application, the CTV App, CBC Gem and more streaming platforms.

Listeners can also listen to it simulcast on iHeartRadio Canada’s Virgin Radio stations and on CBC Tunes and CBC Pay attention.

Subsequent its live Television set, radio, and electronic broadcast, the occasion will be accessible on desire in English and French on Crave, as properly as CTV.ca and the CTV app.

A 6-hour pre-display will stream right before the broadcast unique, starting at 2 p.m. ET on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

On line: www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome

This report by The Canadian Press was first posted April 18, 2020.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Push