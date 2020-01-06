Celeste Barber raises millions to fight forest fires in Australia

Loading...

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has become an unexpected down under hero for her extraordinary fundraisers during the devastating wildfires.

The 37-year-old artist raised $ 37 million ($ 25,679,400) in just five days. A tired and emotional hairdresser announced on Instagram on Monday that she is asking fans for more donations and hopes to surpass the $ 40 million mark.

“I think it only hit me,” she said to her followers. “It’s so much money … They all donated. It’s incredible and I went through a lot of donations. It’s $ 10, $ 10, $ 20, $ 35 … I just got in with my kids and my husband Bed in bed … It’s so much money, you need so much.

“I don’t want to ask you any more, but I will keep asking. Thank you very much. Oh, thank you, f-k!”, She closed.

Barber received nearly a million donations in just five days after sharing her Facebook campaign with her followers on Thursday. Celebrities like Natalie Portman, Jonathan Van Ness and Lizzo, who are currently on tour in Australia, shared the appeal. According to her Facebook, the money will be forwarded to The Trustee for the NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund.

The funny friend, who is loved by celebrities for her Instagram posts, bought supplies for exhausted firefighters last weekend.

Barber’s husband, Api Robin, told an Instagram story of his wife, who served six grocery trolleys filled with medical supplies, toiletries, and water in a supermarket.

The footage showed Celeste struggling with six shopping carts filled with water, medical supplies, and toiletries in a Coles supermarket.

Australian celebrities like Pia Miller and Laura Byrne have even asked Barber to become Australia’s new prime minister, while many others compare their tireless work to the much-criticized leadership of current Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, who got down on his knees last month for his vacation in Hawaii was forced while bushfires were burning.

The terrible fires have claimed over two dozen lives, destroyed more than 1,000 houses and killed 500 million animals.