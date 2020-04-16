Celebrity SAS: Who Dares to Win 2020 | Start date, participants, staff

Get ready to see the 12 celebrities who have lost their celebrity status take on the toughest challenge of their lives when Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4.

Famous faces step onto the grueling path of the challenging squares of the remote island of Scotland, Raasay, where they are exposed to unforgivable weather, harsh terrain and volatile seas.

So when does it start? Who is the head teacher and his / her guidance staff? And what celebrities step on the record?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series …

When is the celebrity SAS: Who dares to win on TV?

The release date for the 2020 series has not yet been set, but based on previous years, it looks like it may be out soon.

The celebrity version of 2019 aired on Sunday, April 7, so we hope the 2020 edition will start sometime this month, if not in May.

Similar to the 2019 series, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs every Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Each episode is one hour long and will be broadcast between 9 and 22 p.m.

Who is in the SAS of celebrities: who dares to win?

New celebrity recruits will be put in place and their day jobs will certainly seem far away during the process.

But who is involved?

Katie Hind

Katie Hind (Getty)

Katie, 41, is a model, businesswoman, singer, TV personality and author. In 2004 she took part in the festival Wantm A Celebrity… Get me out of here so that five mothers could have practiced it a bit on their jungle days …

Joey Essex

The former only way is the Essex star first exploded on the screens in 2011 as an election member of the ITVBe show. But can Reem King handle the challenge without his fake brown?

Anthea Turner

Best-known Blue Peter and GMT host Anthea, 59, will take on the SAS challenge this year.

Helen Skelton

Since 2014, Helen has been the host of Countryfile. But has rural life prepared him for this challenge? We have to wait and see …

Brendan Cole

The ballroom – a dancer known on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – exchanges bored shoes for some fighting and mountain boots when he encounters a grueling course.

John Fashanu

The former prime minister’s footballer, 57-year-old John, is one of 12 celebrities who accepted the SAS challenge.

Nikki Sanderson

Hollyoa actress Nikki digs for brilliance and glamor to take part in a grueling show.

Jack Maynard

The YouTube star, who became the brother of singer Conor Maynard, became quite famous in 2017 after his ambush in the Jungm A Celebrity Jungle, which was short-lived after the Twitter scandal.

Lauren Steadman

Fans can testify to the 27-year-old for appearing in the Strictly in 2018 competition. Outside of the BBC program, Lauren – who is a Paralympic athlete – has competed in three summer Paralympics, both swimming and paratriatlon.

Locksmith

Of the music chart, Locksmith – real name Leon Rolle – is best known as the DJ of drum and bass band Rudimental’s.

Yasmin Evans

Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmine exchanges a DJ booth for the remote island of Raasay in Scotland.

Tony Bellew

Former boxing champion Tony, 37, is taking SAS to a very new challenge in his life.

Who is a head teacher and management staff?

Putting 12 celebrities on their footsteps, lead instructor Ant Middleton and his team at the director’s staff are Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay.

Middleton is a former British soldier, adventurer and TV presenter. He also appeared as captain of the adventure / reality show “Mutiny” and the survival show “Escape”.

Speaking of recent employees, Middleton said, “When these celebrities appear to the ego, they don’t last 24 hours. There are no shortcuts, no easy options. They think they know what’s coming, but trust me, they get the complete shock of their lives. “

Celebrity SAS: Whoever dares to win will soon return to Channel 4.