Celebrity SAS who dares to beat instructors Meet the new team of employees

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 this April, with 12 new famous faces taking the exhausting SAS election test.

We know, for example, Katie Price, Joey Essex and Anthea Turner are heading to a far-flung Scottish island, but who are the guides for keeping them on their toes?

Here’s everything you need to know about the military behind the celebrity SAS: who dares to beat the directors …

Ant Middleton

Age: 39

Age: 39

Chief Instructor Ant has been at the forefront of the Kanal 4 series since 2015 and is more than qualified for his role. He joined the army at the age of 17, serving in a paratrooper squadron before joining the Royal Marines in 2005. The former soldier made several trips to Afghanistan and served as a sniper in a special boat service for four years before joining SAS: Who? Dare to win.

In addition to his role in military training, Ant has appeared as the captain of the adventure reality series Mutiny and Escape and in 2018 climbed Channel 4 Extreme Everest to Mount Everest with Ant Middleton.

Ant now lives in Chelmsford with his wife Emilie and their five children.

Jason ‘fox’ fox

Age: 44

Age: 44

Foxy has been with Who Dares Wins since its first series, where his extensive military background has benefited. At the age of 16, he joined the Royal Marines, where he served for twenty years before becoming a member of the Special Boat Service. Throughout his combat career, Foxy has led hostage rescue, counter-terrorism and surveillance operations, and drug missions.

After leaving post-traumatic stress disorder, he left special forces in 2012, which he talks about in his autobiography Battle Scars, and has since founded Rock2Recovery, an organization that fights the stress of armed forces.

In addition to who dares to win, Foxy has presented a meeting with Drug Lords – Inside the Real Narcos and The Final Mission: Foxy’s War for Channel 4.

Ollie Ollerton

Age: 48

Age: 48

Under the guidance of staff who dare to win, Ollie uses the training of her special forces to test the celebrities. The former soldier joined the Royal Marine Commandos at the age of 18. During this time, he traveled for Operation Northern Ireland and Operation Desert Storm in Iraq.

Five years later, he qualified for the SAS Special Forces and joined the Special Ship Service. During Frogman’s combat operations, he conducted hostage rescue missions, anti-drug operations and various humanitarian operations.

The military has been open in the fight against alcoholism and depression, and confesses to SAS: Who Dares Wins that he helped help his recovery.

Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham

Age: 53

Age: 53

Growing up in the West Midlands, the former soldier lived an exciting and dangerous life before joining Who Dares Wins. He joined the Parachute Regiment from 1983 until 1991, when he joined SAS as a mountain specialist. During his 27 years in the military, he conducted strategic operations, led a hostage effort (for which he received an MBE), and trained in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America, and Africa. After threatening to hit the IRA snipers, she had received the Queen’s recognition for her bravery.

After serving in the military, Billy became an A-List royalty, including Brad Pitt, Jude Law, Kate Moss and Tom Cruise, as bodyguards. After working for Sean Pen, he was cast in the 2015 actor “The Gunman.”

Jay Morton

Age: 35

Age: 35

Jay is the newest supervisor of the show, he was introduced as a hidden mole in the SAS 5 series: Who dares to win. He left school at 4 pm to work in a double-glazed factory before joining the parachute cavity three years later.

During this time, the former soldier ended his tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, becoming an expert in low-altitude low-level shading, which requires the use of a parachute close to the ground to prevent enemy detection.

Jay joined SAS in 2008 and served for ten years before leaving the management of her own outdoor clothing company, ThruDark. Last year, he climbed Mount Everest for the second time.

Celebrity SAS: Who dares to win, aired on Channel 4 on April 20th. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.