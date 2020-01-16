Celebrities who were cheerleaders

January 16, 2020 | 3:59 p.m.

1 of

14

Since “Cheer” debuted on Netflix, the world has suddenly become full of school spirit. That includes Chrissy Teigen, who wrote on Instagram: “When I cheer on Netflix, I remember that I sucked almost as much on cheerleading as I did on my brows. Really no idea how I did this team. The best thing is that they said there was no JV / Uni, but one team had to cheer on basketball and soccer and the other (my) volleyball and wrestling.

But she is far from the first celebrity to rock a pom-pom.

Instagram

2 of

14

Cameron Diaz showed her famous smile on the Long Beach Polytechnic High School field in Long Beach, California.

Long Beach Polytechnic High School

3 of

14

Sally Field was a soaring cheerleader at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, California.

Birmingham High School

4 of

14

Paula Abdul’s pom-poms went straight up to set these cold-hearted snakes on fire in the field. She cheered at Van Nuys High School in California.

Van Nuys High School

5 of

14

Steve Martin perfected his pizzazz as a cheerleader in Garden Grove, California.

Garden Grove high school

6 of

14

Madonna was inspired by cheerleaders for her superbowl performance in 2012, and it’s no wonder. She cheered at Rochester, Michigan at Adams High School.

Adam’s high school

7 of

14

Katie Couric is famous for her time as a cheerleader at Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia.

Yorktown high school

8 of

14

Before the glitz of Hollywood, Meryl Streep cheered at Bernards High School in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Bernard’s high school

9 of

14

Kathy Griffin definitely had the vocal power to cheer at Oak Park and River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois.

Oak Park and River Forest High School

10 of

14

Diane Sawyer was both a pageant queen and a cheerleader at Seneca High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Seneca high school

11 of

14

Megan Fox fits in seamlessly as a cheerleader for her home team, the Eagles.

Yearbook Library

12 of

14

Sandra Bullock showed her spirit at Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia.

Washington-Lee High School

13 of

14

Kelly Ripa has been keeping the crowd energetic since her happy days at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Eastern Regional High School

14 of

14

Daytime television may want to start recruiting cheerleaders because Kathie Lee Gifford is the fourth news anchor to appear on this list. She cheered at Bowie High School in Bowie, Maryland.

Bowie high school