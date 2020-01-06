Celebrities share their support and donations for Australia

Loading...

Celebrities have shown their love and support for Australia during the devastating wildfires that have already destroyed more than 14 million acres of land.

Pink shared resources for fans who want to donate to one of the many causes that benefit the country, wildlife, and people in Australia. The singer even promised a $ 500,000 donation to local fire departments who “fight so hard at the front”.

Selena Gomez tweeted an article for fans to see the true devastation caused by the fires. The 27-year-old also announced that she had donated to the cause and asked fans to do the same.

Kacey Musgraves asked social media how she could help and shared some of the outstanding organizations that support the country in times of crisis.

Australian-born Rebel Wilson shared a cute photo of her with a koala while promoting the Featherdale Wildlife Park, which saves wild animals from the fires.

Steve Irwins Australia Zoo treated over 90,000 animals with its mobile rescue station and wildlife hospital during this difficult time.

Below is a list of celebrity social media contributions.

