Celebrities in the front row at NYFW 2020

7 February 2020 11:39
NYFW 2020 is officially in full swing, with celebrities attracting their first row to support their favorite fashion designers. View here what all the stars wear during the many catwalk shows and parties of the week.
Getty Images for Christian Siria
Kacey Musgraves at the launch of her ‘Slow Burn’ collaboration with Boy Smells
Getty Images
Zendaya at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party
BFA
Ciara at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party
Getty Images
Naomi Scott at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party
BFA
Indya Moore at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party
BFA
Martha Hunt at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party
BFA
Justine Skye at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party
BFA
Katie Holmes at the launch party of Fendi Solar Dream
Getty Images for Fendi
Zendaya at the launch party of Fendi Solar Dream
Getty Images for Fendi
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at the launch party of Fendi Solar Dream
Getty Images for Fendi
Alicia Silverstone with Christian Siriano
Getty Images for Christian Siria
Rachel Bilson with Christian Siriano
Getty Images for Christian Siria
Leslie Jones with Christian Siriano
Getty Images for Christian Siria
Heidi Klum with Christian Siriano
Getty Images for Christian Siria