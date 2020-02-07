Celebrities in the front row at NYFW 2020

7 February 2020 11:39

NYFW 2020 is officially in full swing, with celebrities attracting their first row to support their favorite fashion designers. View here what all the stars wear during the many catwalk shows and parties of the week.

Getty Images for Christian Siria

Kacey Musgraves at the launch of her ‘Slow Burn’ collaboration with Boy Smells

Getty Images

Zendaya at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party

BFA

Ciara at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party

Getty Images

Naomi Scott at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party

BFA

Indya Moore at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party

BFA

Martha Hunt at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party

BFA

Justine Skye at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party

BFA

Katie Holmes at the launch party of Fendi Solar Dream

Getty Images for Fendi

Zendaya at the launch party of Fendi Solar Dream

Getty Images for Fendi

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at the launch party of Fendi Solar Dream

Getty Images for Fendi

Alicia Silverstone with Christian Siriano

Getty Images for Christian Siria

Rachel Bilson with Christian Siriano

Getty Images for Christian Siria

Leslie Jones with Christian Siriano

Getty Images for Christian Siria

Heidi Klum with Christian Siriano

Getty Images for Christian Siria