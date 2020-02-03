Celebrities at Super Bowl 2020

3 February 2020 11:17

1 of

15

Jack Sullivan Rudd, Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner come to mind during Super Bowl 2020.

Getty Images

2 of

15

Miles Teller supports his hometown of Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl 2020 (although they didn’t play).

Getty Images

3 of

15

Kevin Hart and 21 Savage take place in Super Bowl 2020.

Getty Images

4 of

15

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shine after her Super Bowl rest period.

BACKGRID

5 of

15

Shakira looks casual after the performance at the Super Bowl rest period of 2020.

BACKGRID

6 of

15

Beyoncé and Jay Z leave the Super Bowl 2020.

BACKGRID

7

15

Demi Lovato laughs after giving an all-star performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl 2020.

BACKGRID

8 of

15

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons join each other when they leave the 2020 Super Bowl.

BACKGRID

9

15

Kate Bosworth links weapons to Jeremy Renner when leaving the 2020 Super Bowl.

BACKGRID

10 from

15

Jay-Z wears a Gucci zipper combined with sweatpants and a cap with a black and white American flag in the shape of a paper airplane.

BACKGRID

11 from

15

Cardi B and Offset are coming to the Super Bowl in Miami.

BACKGRID

12 from

15

DJ Khaled joins when he leaves Super Bowl 2020.

BACKGRID

13 from

15

Jon Hamm leaves the 2020 Super Bowl in a jersey shirt from Kansas City Chiefs.

BACKGRID

14

15

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell get out after Super Bowl 2020.

Maciel-Ngre / BACKGRID

15 of

15

Pharrell Williams is “Human Made” after the Super Bowl 2020.

BACKGRID