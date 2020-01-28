Celebrities and NBA players react to Kobe Bryant's death

The world is still in shock after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The others who died in the crash were John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Celebrities are now breaking their silence on social media to express their shock and devastation at the loss of 41-year-old Bryant.

Basketball stars react to Bryant’s death

ABC News reported that other basketball stars were quick to comment on Bryant’s death after the news of his death was announced.

“I’m shocked by the tragic news of Kobes and Gianna’s death. Words can’t describe the pain I feel,” said NBA legend Michael Jordan in a statement. “I loved Kobe – he was like a kid to me Brother, we talked a lot and I will miss those conversations very much, he was a strong competitor, one of the game’s greats and a creative force. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8oIYqN8tPE (/ embed)

“Kobe was also a great father who loved his family very much – and was very proud of his daughter’s love of playing basketball,” he continued. “Yvette expresses my condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.”

RELATED: LSU Ignores Pressure – Will Visit Trump White House Tomorrow

“I’m stunned,” added basketball icon Scottie Pippen. “Words can’t even describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.”

I’m shocked. Words can’t even describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.

– Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest TellMeNow Lifestyle + Entertainment information. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

“Kobe and I have had so many special conversations about life and basketball,” said NBA star Magic Johnson. “Outside of the court, we had so much in common. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss these conversations and him so much. “

Kobe and I have had so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common outside of court. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss these conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

Other celebrities also mourn Bryant

The shock of Bryant’s death was felt outside of the basketball world too.

“Frankly, that doesn’t make sense. I saw you, man. It hurts my heart,” comedian Kevin Hart wrote on social media. “God, please put your hands on his family and help them through this unbearable time. We love you forever, man … legends never die !!!! # Mamba mentality # RIP …. RIP to the other passengers and sending prayers to their families. “

To be honest, that doesn’t make sense. I saw you, man. It hurts my heart. God, please put your hands on his family and help them through this unbearable time. We love you forever, man … legends never die !!!! … https://t.co/L8TZ2ZO6Sm

– Kevin Hart (@ KevinHart4real) January 26, 2020

“Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant,” wrote actress Reese Witherspoon. “An exceptional athlete and a really friendly, wonderful man. Send love, prayers and compassion to his family. His entire NBA family too. “

Just devastated when I heard about #KobeBryant. »An exceptional athlete and a really nice, wonderful man. Send love, prayers and compassion to his family. Also to his entire @NBA family.

– Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

Barack Obama pays tribute to Bryant

Even former President Barack Obama paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter.

“Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just starting an equally significant second act,” wrote Obama. “Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. “

RELATED: Barbra Streisand Declares That President Trump “Will Never Fulfill Obama’s Legacy”

Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just beginning an equally significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Please keep the entire Bryant family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.