Celebration Spitzer, Nasa's infrared telescope is retiring after a 16-year mission

This week, NASA is saying goodbye to one of its most legendary and productive telescopes: the Spitzer Space Telescope, launched in 2003 to investigate our universe in infrared wavelength. While this remarkable 16-year mission is coming to an end, we look back on the results of this groundbreaking instrument and how his legacy will continue to inform astronomy and space travel for years to come.

Use infrared to gaze into the black depths of the room

This Spitzer image shows the giant star Zeta Ophiuchi and the arch shock or shock wave before it. Only visible in infrared light, the arch shock is caused by winds that flow out of the star and cause ripples in the surrounding dust. NASA / JPL-Caltech

Unlike other telescopes such as Hubble or Chandra, which respectively display images in the visible light and X-ray wavelengths, Spitzer displays in the infrared wavelength. Human eyes cannot see infrared radiation, but we do feel it as heat, and by looking into this wavelength, Spitzer can detect objects that are too cold to emit visible light, such as exoplanets and the cold of the space between stars.

Using infrared, astronomers can see things that would otherwise be hidden. Dust clouds, for example, are common in the room and look like dark, characterless blobs in the visible light spectrum. But in infrared they glow with light while parts of the dust are illuminated by heat from the stars that surround them.

This multi-panel image shows how different wavelengths of light can reveal different characteristics of a cosmic object. To the left is a visible light image of the Whirlpool galaxy. The following image combines visible and infrared light, while the two on the right show different wavelengths of infrared light. NASA / JPL-Caltech

Scientists did not know how valuable infrared data would be until Spitzer started using parts of the universe to use it. “Spitzer has taught us how important infrared light is for understanding our universe, both in our own cosmic neighborhood and as far as the farthest galaxies,” said Paul Hertz, director of astrophysics at NASA headquarters. “The progress we make in many areas of astrophysics in the future will be due to Spitzer’s extraordinary legacy.”

Study the cold, the old and the dusty

The cat’s foot spray, pictured here by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope using the IRAC instrument, is a star-forming region in the Milky Way. The dark filament that runs through the center of the mist is a particularly dense area of ​​gas and dust. NASA / JPL-Caltech

Spitzer used his infrared detection to look back in time and far into the universe, as well as through dust clouds. Data from it have helped us discover that the earliest galaxies in the universe seemed bright and that the famous super-heavy black hole in Messier 87 is in a super-heavy galaxy. It has revealed facts about the evolution of stars, shown cosmic bubbles around young stars, portrayed star-like playgrounds and captured the life cycles of stars.

Also on a large scale, Spitzer revealed the fate of clashing galaxies and helped peel away the layers of one of the most famous and beautiful objects of astronomy, the crab nebula.

This new multi-wavelength image of the crab nebula combines X-ray light from the Chandra X-ray observatory (in blue) with visible light from the Hubble Space Telescope (in yellow) and infrared light seen through the Spitzer Space Telescope (in red). NASA, ESA, J. DePasquale (STScI) and R. Hurt (Caltech / IPAC)

Within our solar system, Spitzer also analyzed the materials that were going to fly when NASA’s Deep Impact mission collided with a Temple 1 comet in 2005 and discovered that Saturn has an enormous but invisible ring that extends 300 times in diameter. of the planet.

“It’s pretty amazing to list everything Spitzer has done during his lifetime, from detecting asteroids in our solar system no bigger than a piece of limousine to learning about some of the farthest galaxies we know,” said Michael Werner, Spitzer’s project scientist.

The center of our Milky Way is hidden from the curious eyes of optical telescopes through clouds of blackout dust and gas. But in this stunning view, the infrared cameras of the Spitzer Space Telescope penetrate much of the dust and reveal the stars of the busy galactic center area. NASA, JPL-Caltech, Susan Stolovy (SSC / Caltech) et al.

An ingenious approach to the hunt for exoplanets

Some of Spitzer’s most famous findings were not even part of the original mission plan. When Spitzer was launched in 2003, exoplanet discovery was not a priority for space exploration programs. Once the telescope was deployed, scientists discovered that they could use it as an improvised planet detector.

Spitzer was able to locate planets using the transit method, observing stars and looking for a significant dip in their light levels. If dips occur regularly, it suggests that something passes between the star and the telescope – probably a planet.

This illustration shows the seven Earth-sized planets of TRAPPIST-1, which show the relative dimensions of the planets but do not represent their orbits to scale. NASA / JPL

This technique was used in 2017 to discover the TRAPPIST-1 system, a set of seven terrestrial exoplanets in orbit around a star 39 light-years away. In the following years, Spitzer discovered more exoplanets and was even able to detect molecules in the atmosphere of exoplanets by seeing how the light from the planets split into different wavelengths – a technique called spectroscopy.

This illustration shows the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. NASA / JPL-Caltech

Scientists did not expect Spitzer to be able to gather so much information about exoplanets, and the possibilities came as a welcome surprise. “When Spitzer was designed, scientists hadn’t found a single transit exoplanet, and by the time Spitzer was launched, we only knew a handful,” Sean Carey, manager of the Spitzer Science Center at IPAC in Caltech in Pasadena, California, said.

“The fact that Spitzer became such a powerful exoplanet tool, while that was not something the original planners could have prepared for, is really profound. And we have generated a number of results that our socks definitely defeated. “

Stay cool under pressure

This swirling landscape of stars is known as the North American nebula. NASA / JPL-Caltech

Spitzer was not only important for his scientific discoveries – it also proved the feasibility of hardware approaches for future telescopes. The electronics and other equipment on board space telescopes and spacecraft generate heat, which in general must be removed by coolant for everything to work properly. When it was introduced, Spitzer had a supply of helium to act as a coolant, keeping the temperature of the components low.

However, this helium coolant ran out in 2009 and marked the end of its “cool mission,” so the telescope had to switch to passive cooling in a phase called the “warm mission.” This passive system requires no coolant and dissipates heat through black paint on the side of the telescope that is directed away from the sun radiating heat, and glossy coating on the sun-facing side that reflects heat away.

In this artist’s view of NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope in Space, the background is shown in infrared light. NASA / JPL-Caltech

The scientists did not expect Spitzer to last as long as it once switched to passive cooling. But in fact it has been remarkably successful and has continued its mission for more than 16 years. This success has laid the foundation for future telescopes and proves how long they can last, even without coolant.

“It’s hard to have a huge telescope in space. But having a huge cold telescope is much harder, “said Amber Straughn, deputy project scientist for James Webb Space Telescope Science Communications.” Spitzer helped us learn how to better operate a very cold telescope in space. “

Pass the infrared torch

Few cosmic views awaken the imagination, such as the Orion Nebula, an immense daycare center about 1500 light-years away. This stunning image with false colors covers around 40 light years in the region, built using infrared data from the Spitzer Space Telescope. NASA / JPL-Caltech

Spitzer is now ending its scientific activities. The last operations are on January 30, after which the telescope is taken out of service.

However, we will not be without an infrared telescope for long. The successor to Spitzer is the James Webb Space Telescope. The James Webb has suffered serious delays, but progress is being made during testing. The goal is to launch the telescope in March next year, when it can use the infrared detectors to analyze infrared data in the same way as Spitzer.

After successfully assembling the entire observatory of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, technicians and engineers continued to fully deploy and tighten all five layers of its awning with tennis court, which is designed for its optics and sensors in the shade and out of the keep away from interference. NASA / Chris Gunn

Spitzer also inspired James Webb’s cooling system, which cools components using a sunshade the size of a tennis court. The coming telescope will be able to look further into space and be approximately 1000 times more powerful than Spitzer.

“We have many new questions about the universe from Spitzer,” said Michael Werner, Spitzer project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “It is very gratifying to know that there is such a powerful set of possibilities to follow what we have been able to start with Spitzer.”

The legacy of Spitzer

The retirement of Spitzer marks the end of a remarkable mission of scientific exploration and discovery. From identifying an entire system of earth-like planets to staring deep into the dusty recesses of space, this telescope enabled us to see the universe in a whole new way. The project also leaves behind a huge archive of data that can be used by astronomers to make new discoveries for years to come.

“I hope Spitzer will be remembered as a really great scientific gift,” said Sean Carey, the manager of the Spitzer Science Center. “It enabled us to transform our understanding of some very important aspects of astronomy. Spitzer is an integral part of this. “

