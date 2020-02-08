Celebration of business in Belleville Quinte News

Friday night in the ballroom of the Ramada by Wyndham in Belleville was a who’s who of the city’s business people.

The occasion was the annual Belleville Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner and the third annual Cornerstone Awards presentations.

Chamber Chief Executive Officer Jill Raycroft chaired the evening before and saw the Past President Jon Tuer (Wilkinson and Company LLP) hand over the governments to the new President Greg Sudds (West City Honda).

A crowd of nearly 300 enjoyed a delicious meal and applauded when various prizes were awarded.

The Citizenship Award went to the late Peter Smith (Peter Smith Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GM)

The President’s Recognition Prize went to Susan Walsh, coordinator of the room’s special events.

.