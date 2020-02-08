Celebration of business in Belleville Quinte News

(Photo: Ashleigh Harvey / Quinte News)
Friday night in the ballroom of the Ramada by Wyndham in Belleville was a who’s who of the city’s business people.
The occasion was the annual Belleville Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner and the third annual Cornerstone Awards presentations.
Chamber Chief Executive Officer Jill Raycroft chaired the evening before and saw the Past President Jon Tuer (Wilkinson and Company LLP) hand over the governments to the new President Greg Sudds (West City Honda).
A crowd of nearly 300 enjoyed a delicious meal and applauded when various prizes were awarded.
The Citizenship Award went to the late Peter Smith (Peter Smith Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GM)
President of the Chamber Greg Sudds (left) presents Ed Lehtinen (Impacto) with Lifetime Achievement Award (Photo: Ashleigh Harvey / Quinte News)
Wilf Wilkinson (Wilkinson and Company LLP) on the right receives the Founder Award. Founder Awards also went posthumously to Peter Sorensen and Brian Stafford (EMS Tech) (Photo: Ashleigh Harvey / Quinte News)
On the right is Audra Anderson who received the Mentor Award. She is with Mode Elle and CMTC Incorporated. (Photo: Ashleigh Harvey / Quinte News)
Paul Dinkel (the restaurants of Dinkel and Paulo) received a Visionary Award. Brian Magee (Black Bear Ridge Golf) will receive a prize on a future date. (Photo: Ashleigh Harvey / Quinte News
The President’s Recognition Prize went to Susan Walsh, coordinator of the room’s special events.
Belleville Chamber of Commerce Past President Jon Tuer (right) receives Key to the City from Mayor Mitch Panciuk. (Photo: Ashleigh Harvey / Quinte News)
.