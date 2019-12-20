Celebrating Kwanzaa at a problematic moment

Loading...

This is an important year of anniversary for blacks in the United States. 400 years have passed since the first enslaved African landed in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619.

That is something to keep in mind during what will be the 53rd Kwanzaa celebration, from December 26 to January 1. The party overlaps with Hanukkah (December 22-30) and comes immediately after the most popular Christmas party in December.

I celebrate Kwanzaa (from Swahili, which means "first fruits"), a party that honors family, community and culture. My family and I have done it for decades. But I will do this year knowing that the intolerance that allowed the slavery of blacks remains a vital force in the United States.

In 2019, we still have a climate of religious and cultural intolerance. I can sympathize with many others here who feel strange.

Black people in the United States are still subject to discrimination, police abuse and disproportionate treatment in the criminal justice system. Churches and synagogues are under attack and the faithful killed. On December 10, a deli kosher in New Jersey was attacked in what is believed to be a hate crime.

Like other holidays that are predominantly celebrated by people of color, such as Ramadan, Juneteenth, Holi and Hispanic Heritage Month, Kwanzaa is often misunderstood. Because of its Swahili name and because it starts the day after Christmas, many people think that Kwanzaa is a religious holiday. Some refer to it as "black Christmas."

But Kwanzaa is a seven-day secular Pan-African festival with cultural roots. Its origins are in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. But due to the former ties of the founder Dr. Maulana Karenga with the Organization of United Slaves, a black nationalist group, Kwanzaa is often considered as a separatist and black nationalist . It is none.

Over the decades, there have been quite a few non-African Americans present at our meetings, and the atmosphere has been celebratory. People who are not of African descent are happy to be included because they often have family members or friends who participate.

Register at The Point

Enter the politics of New York.

By clicking Register, you accept our privacy policy.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economy, purpose, creativity and faith, are something that many people, regardless of their background, can appreciate.

Millions of people, regardless of race or religion, now celebrate Kwanzaa worldwide.

But even as our communities become increasingly multicultural and intercultural, acceptance has declined for those who do not follow the main traditions at this time of year.

In this age of terror, particularly in today's political climate, we would all benefit from learning more from each other and embodying the ideals of happiness, unity and peace of Kwanzaa.

"Habari gani" ("What is the news?") It is the greeting used to start the celebration.

The answer, in Swahili, is the seven principles, in order: Umija, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba and Imani.

Harambee! (Let's get together).

Kiki Monifa of Oakland, California, is editor-in-chief of BlackHistoryEveryday.com. This column was produced for the Progressive Media Project, directed by The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service.