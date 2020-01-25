Celebrating 10 years of iPad in K-12 and in business

2020 is an important year for Apple. It marks ten years since the introduction of the iPad. Even if it is only part of the range of Apple devices, its impact is felt on macOS, tvOS and watchOS. In Kindergarten to Grade 12, she ushered in a new era of mobility. Schools have gone from cart computing to 1: 1. Since every student with a device, Wi-Fi has gone from something that was in conference rooms to needing to spread to every corner of the building. Overnight, IT departments had to become RF experts and figure out how to manage and deploy devices that couldn’t be connected to Active Directory and had minimal management tools. For my column Making the Grade this week, I want to look at the impact of ten years of iPad in Kindergarten to Grade 12.

About making the grade: Every other Saturday, Bradley Chambers publishes a new article on Apple in education. He has managed Apple devices in an educational environment since 2009. With his experience deploying and managing 100 Macs and 100 iPads, Bradley will highlight the ways in which Apple products work on a large scale, the stories of the trenches of the IT management and the ways Apple could improve its products for students.

When the iPad was announced in 2010, I had just started working in kindergarten through grade 12. We were just getting started with Macs, but when I saw the iPad, I knew the device was going to change Kindergarten to Grade 12 forever. Why has the iPad made such a difference in kindergarten to grade 12?

Hardware price

When the iPad was announced at $ 499, 1: 1 computing became affordable for many schools that had not considered 1: 1 before. MacBooks at the time cost $ 999, so an original iPad came in at half the price. Over the years, Apple has further reduced the price for education customers. I will be placing an order for a few hundred iPads soon and we will pay $ 299 for each. When you consider the computing power we get for $ 300 in 2020, it’s amazing. Yes, you should always add accessories such as cases, keyboards (if you need them), etc., but for those of us, remember having mass deployed $ 999 + devices, the iPad ushered in a new era of accessibility.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XJg74qnvxE (/ integrated)

Software price

When iOS was first rolled out in Kindergarten to Grade 12, schools lacked a great way to license and deploy apps. Before Apple’s volume purchase program, we purchased unique apps from iTunes on the Mac and installed them by connecting a cable to iTunes. I could reasonably sync 15 iPads at a time. We bought an application for $ 1 and deployed it on all our iPads. While I didn’t like doing this because I knew the developers weren’t getting the revenue they deserved, it was our only option at first.

After Apple built the VPP store, we had a way to license an app for each iPad, but it was still a fraction of the cost of macOS software. Where a single seat for many Mac apps was $ 30 to $ 50, iPad apps were $ 1 to $ 5. Teachers often felt very bad about asking for new apps, but I constantly reminded them of how inexpensive iPad apps were compared to similar options on the Mac. When I placed an order for more than 20 copies, many of them became half the cost due to group discounts that developers could choose to reward group purchases. Today, all of this is managed by tools like Apple School Manager.

This change was not entirely positive, as the App Store is no longer the gold rush it once was.

Ease of use

One of the essential things that the iPad has brought to kindergarten to grade 12 schools is the ease of use. Compared to traditional computing, iOS is considerably easier for users to learn. Many of them were already experts on their iPhone, and the iPad was an extension of it. By making the application the first place a user started in relation to a file system, users could tap into whatever they wanted.

At first, the iPad was considered a “simple computer”. Since then, the iPad has dramatically increased its power, and with the expansion of the iPadOS, it appears to be a dominant platform for years to come. The key thing that Apple continued to balance is the simplicity of the iPad while expanding what it can do. One key thing to consider is the benefit for students who use Apple’s accessibility options. The iPad has been transformational in this regard. I’m certainly not an expert here, but I recommend that you follow Steve Aquino’s blog.

Mobility

For me, the essence of the iPad was to mark the beginning of the era of mobility from kindergarten to grade 12 and business. While we had smartphones at the time, their screen size meant that they were still “smartphones” compared to laptops. The iPad brought a 10-inch screen that can be carried to school or the office. IT was tasked with quickly determining how to deploy Wi-Fi everywhere. Network providers quickly saw the need to develop their hardware overnight. Now the latest Wi-Fi standard is specifically designed to increase the capacity of devices such as the iPad. Instead of going to a computer lab, computers go everywhere with the students.

Ten Years of iPad in Kindergarten to Grade 12 Summary

It is difficult to sum up the impact of the iPad in kindergarten to grade 12 in one article. Students who graduate in 2020 probably don’t remember school before iPads, Chromebooks, etc. Wi-Fi is everywhere in their schools. World information is available in the palm of their hands. The cost of equipment has dropped considerably. The price of software has dropped sharply. While most schools have launched into the iPad without knowing how to deploy and manage them. Apple first built the device, and then we all figured out the rest later.

In 2020, deployment and management is a problem solved for iPad thanks to robust APIs. The hardware has become more powerful, and it is now on par with laptops. Now is the perfect time to get involved in K-12 technology. What will the next ten years of mobility bring?

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQw4zbhDIco (/ integrated)