Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Hutto’s grand opening of drive-in theater – News – Austin 360

Rebeccah Macias

Friday

January 31, 2020 at 1:48 AM

Soon you will be able to socialize with your other half at Hutto’s newest drive-in.

The city of Hutto has announced a grand opening of its new drive-in theater. The Globe Drive-In is located at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater at 1001 County Road 137.

You need both a car lock and a general admission ticket for every person in your party for every movie you want to see.

You must also choose a car lock based on the size of your car. A small size is suitable for sedans and smaller vehicles, while the large slots are for SUVs, trucks, vans and jeeps. Every slot purchased is good for both films.

The city of Hutto said on Twitter that they would like to welcome the new drive-in.

#ICYMI – We are delighted to welcome The Globe Drive-In to Hutto! Their winter season now runs until February 29. View the link and learn more at https://t.co/KAuLju5KJg pic.twitter.com/347DV4SpVM

– City of Hutto (@HuttoTX) January 30, 2020

Tickets are already sold out for the shows of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Back to Future next Friday, but tickets are still available for the shows of The Princess Bride and Jurassic Park on Saturday.

The winter season of Globe Drive-In runs until 29 February. Tickets can be purchased online here.