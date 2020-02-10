MILWAUKEE – It’s time to celebrate Milwaukee! The Junior League of Milwaukee will organize its annual “Brew City Bash”. Laura Hyland the president of the Junior League of Milwaukee and William Gardiner of Bittercube join FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

About Junior League of Milwaukee (website)

The Junior League of Milwaukee (JLM) will continue our spring collection campaign, the Brew City Bash, for the League Year 2019-2020.

Guests are invited for an evening tasting local beers, drinks and snacks from local Wisconsin brands. Proceeds from ticket sales and auctions go directly to the work that the JLM does year after year in the Milwaukee community.

Since 1915, the JLM has been investing in the children and women of Milwaukee by offering volunteers and funding to local non-profit organizations.

In 2018, the JLM chose Safe Home Environment, a program that offers safe housing for pregnant women experiencing domestic violence, as her characteristic project.

In addition, the JLM maintains long-term partnerships with organizations, including: Meta House, the Milwaukee Sensitive Crimes Unit, Habitat for Humanity, Cathedral Center and the Ronald McDonald House, among others.

NOTE: TICKETS CANNOT BE PURCHASED AT THE DOOR. YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER.

