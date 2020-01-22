Celebrate Life, Dr.'s Legacy Martin Luther King Jr.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Today, people in the United States celebrate the life and message of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

From San Antonio, Texas to Cincinnati, Ohio.

And even here in South Bend at the Century Center, where the 34th annual Martin Luther King celebration took place.

The celebration lasted all day, from breakfast to housing providers, groups and companies that offered services and goods to the community.

Anyone who celebrates Doctor King’s message of freedom, equality, justice, and love, which many believe is in ever greater demand.

Marivel Lopez, a sophomore at Holy Cross College, says, “Martin Luther King Jr. has done a lot and people don’t really take that into account.” I just want to learn something about him and improve the future for other people with increasing age. “

Lopez decided to study and attended the college’s MLK celebration to listen to Richard Morrisroe, who said, “I have marched with Doctor King in both Chicago and Selma.”

Morrisroe, a civil rights activist who spent his life before becoming a father and professor and responding to the king’s call, says: “The kind of experience I had in the worlds I lived in can still be shared with me People share. “

He began serving the African American community in Chicago and then became more involved in the civil rights movement.

Then he went south, where he had a life-changing experience in an Alabama grocery store – where he and his companion Jonathan Daniels were shot, but only Morrisroe survived.

Morrisroe recalls the day and says, “I managed to be alive after 11 hours of surgery at the Baptist Hospital in Montgomery.”

And now Morrisroe wants to share what he has learned from his experiences and the king himself, namely “to live in hope”.

And Lopez says that this is a message that South Bend needs more than ever: “There is obviously a lot going on in the region. And people are afraid to say something, and I feel like we need people who are more open and who stand up for people who have no voice. ”