There would be no Belleville town, no real community without its volunteers. That was the main message from various speakers during the annual dinner of the Belleville Salvation Army tonight (Wednesday).

And there was much to celebrate. This season’s campaign was hugely successful and exceeded a $ 300,000 goal by more than $ 13,000 and about 200 people filled the Salvation Army church on Bridge Street West.

Debbie Scott, the MC of the dinner and the volunteer and campaign coordinator for the Salvation Army could thank the campaign to no more than 300 volunteers.

“If we had to pay our boiler volunteers and pay for miles and other things, that would cost us around $ 60,000. Instead, that money is buying food and paying for services for the needy in our community, “Scott said.

Representative of the city was city councilor Garnet Thompson, who praised not only the volunteers in the Salvation Army, but also the many volunteers in countless other worthy organizations. “You make Belleville a great city”.

The Army Field Commander, Major Tina Rideout, was present and thanked Debbie Scott for the first time for her tireless efforts on behalf of the Kettle Campaign, who called her a “highly organized lady.” Scott received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Major Rideout said the Kettle Campaign would not exist without volunteers and “without the campaign there would not be enough money to heal the wounded, feed the hungry, comfort the grieving and frightened people, and without this money so much less loved friends feel hope. “

Various prizes were awarded during dinner. Some of them are highlighted in the photos below.

.