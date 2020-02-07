Cedar Rapids art museum celebrates 125th anniversary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – From two oil paintings acquired in 1906, community visionaries have grown the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art from a club to an accredited institution with an annual budget of $ 1 million and around 7,800 works of art, including the world’s largest collection of Grant Wood creations .

The 125-year evolution of the museum from the founding of the art club in 1895 is celebrated throughout the year, starting this weekend with the opening of a huge traveling exhibition of impressionist art from the public museum of Reading (Pa.). “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens” can be seen until April 26, along with a local exhibition with the exhibition “Ooh La La: French Works from the Riley Collection”, displayed until April 12.

Both show the style of art that swept from France to the United States when the seeds were planted in front of the museum.

Inspired by art displayed at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893, Cedar Rapids community leaders formed an art club in 1895, according to The Gazette. Ten years later they take the first step in a movement that is complete. Then they were offered gallery space on the second floor of the then new Carnegie Library in 410 Third Ave. SE – the home of the contemporary art museum.

With the move, club members were included as the Cedar Rapids Art Association and they soon began to exhibit works. Local artists joined the business – including Grant Wood and Marvin Cone – who organized lectures, exhibitions, and special events. With growth came change.

In the early 1960s, the Art Association moved to the four-story Torch Press Building on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue SE. The name changed to the Cedar Rapids Art Center, and remained there until 1989, when the organization returned to the renovated and expanded footprint with the Carnegie library, while 16 galleries were added in an adjacent new wing.

Over the years, the community continued to add to the museum’s collection, eventually gathering 289 Wood pieces; more than 230 works given by the late, pioneering print maker Mauricio Lasansky of the University of Iowa in 1986; and 21 Roman portrait busts and other antiquities collected by Nan Riley and her deceased husband, lawyer Tom Riley, donated in 1996.

“This museum, which is one of the most important smaller museums in the country, reflects this community in many different ways … and it is for this community that we do all of our exhibitions,” said Sean Ulmer, executive director since 2014. He estimate 90 to 95 percent of the museum’s art collection is donated by residents of the area.

“The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art is somewhat unique in that it has a close relationship with artists from the region, the region, and Iowa,” Ulmer said. “Many art museums often forget their local artistic community. Because of the close relationship with artists such as Grant Wood and Marvin Cone, the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art has local artists in the DNA. “

It is a priceless relationship for working artists such as Stan Wiederspan of Cedar Rapids. Now 81, he left an educational post at the then Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant to become director of the Cedar Rapids Art Center from 1973 to 1978. He worked an art gallery on Mount Vernon Road SE for 25 years before closing in 2016.

He knows firsthand the importance of the role of the museum in acquiring and exhibiting works by local artists.

“It’s just monumental,” he said. “I have been very, very happy as an artist living in Cedar Rapids. I have not only had the pleasure of doing a number of very large public art projects, but the art museum has treated me extremely well.”

Bill Stamats, 59, of Cedar Rapids, another exhibiting artist and an 18-year-old museum board member, has family ties that go back to the early years of the museum in the Carnegie building, through his grandparents, Isabel and Herbert S. Stamats. Friends of Grant Wood, they instructed him to paint ‘Overmantel decoration’ in 1930, with an image of their house on Linden Drive SE. He also painted a portrait of their toddler daughter, Sally Stamats Hedges, in her high chair in 1927. Both pieces are part of the museum’s permanent collection.

“My father (Peter O. Stamats) was helpful in moving from the Art Center to the Art Museum – along with Henry Royer and Forbes Olberg,” Stamats said. He also has a few of his own pieces in the museum’s permanent collection, and has seen works there, most recently in the summer show “Into the Blue,” a law exhibition with pieces made by Iowa artists over the past three years.

It’s great to have such a museum here, “he said. “It’s important for the art scene or art culture that we have, and frankly we have very good artists in our part of the world. Because we are not in New York or Basel, Switzerland, we are not getting the recognition, but we have really good artists – pretty much what I see elsewhere. “

“The museum becomes that cornerstone for the arts community in terms of what’s important, and certainly for the visual arts,” he said. “With” Into the Blue “we see the ability for artists to have a piece in a museum and have that museum connection, and that resonates for artists. It’s important to them – they want to be in such shows.”

Diego Lasansky, 25, from Iowa City, is the third generation involved in the museum, starting with his late grandfather, Mauricio, whose work can be seen in four permanent galleries, and Diego, Phillip Lasansky, an old museum board member who died 18 January.

“Three generations of Lasansky artists represented at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art is incredibly meaningful for our entire family,” said Lasansky, adding that the museum felt like a second home to him.

Although he was still a student at the University of Iowa, his work received local, national and international attention and in 2016 the museum gave him his first solo exhibition.

Every year, around 35,000 people walk through the doors and galleries of the museum, Ulmer said. Employees hope to break the 40,000 with the expected popularity of the impressionist exhibition. Other anniversary exhibitions are ‘125 masterpieces from the collection’ during the summer of free admission, followed in the fall by ‘Grant Wood Revealed’ with works that are not often seen.

But art is not only on the walls of the museum. Activities are planned for all ages and reflect the museum’s mission to “fascinate, engage and educate art,” Ulmer noted. Pajama storytimes, family pleasure days, exhibition receptions, self-guided or teacher-led trips, treasure hunts for children and school trips offer ways for the public to have very personal art brushes.

One of the favorite activities of education director Erin Thomas is that creative writing lessons enter the gallery, choose a work of art and write a story or poem about the piece. “That’s so nice,” she said.

She also encourages student groups to bring sketchbooks and pencils and to draw what they find interesting after a tour of the galleries.

“I’m always looking for that” aha moment “in someone’s eyes, where they make a connection with what our exhibitions are, what our collection has,” she said. “But it also brings in people who would otherwise not visit an art museum.”

All of these experiences encourage return trips to see the ever-changing exhibitions, as well as cultivating future generations of people who appreciate art and unlock their own potential to enjoy it, Ulmer and Thomas said. During his term as director of the museum from 2000 to 2013, Terry Pitts, 69, of Cedar Rapids, is particularly proud of helping grow the then $ 1 million endowment of the museum.

“That was insufficient and the museum had trouble making a budget,” he said. “Donations are important for the long-term sustainability of museums”, as the funds forever provide financial support. He set the target at $ 10 million; Ulmer said the donation is now around $ 8 million.

Pitts was also at the helm when the Linge family donated the Grant Wood Studio to the museum, and when the “American Gothic” museum borrowed from the Art Institute of Chicago to anchor the 2005 “Grant Wood at 5 Turner Alley” exhibition 100,000 visitors.

He also led the museum through the flood of 2008, where staff and volunteers were able to move all but a few of the sculptures to the upper floors, away from a back-up of wastewater in the basement. The storage facility at a lower level was later replaced.

More period-correct renovations are planned at the Grant Wood Studio and the staff strives to “create bigger, bold, more daring exhibitions” and expand educational programs.

And to embrace the digital age, the museum implements Guide by Cell to help visitors navigate exhibitions and hear descriptions as they walk through the galleries at their own pace. Ulmer realizes that with the internet people don’t even have to leave the house to see amazing works of art, but nothing can replicate the experience of standing in a museum, eye to eye with visual art.

“Seeing the Mona Lisa on a device is not the same as seeing the Mona Lisa in person,” Ulmer said. “And although digital platforms offer all kinds of possibilities for people who never go to Paris to see the Mona Lisa … there is no substitute for seeing the actual artwork in person. … There are only a few things that the digital platforms do not capture. They capture the surface of things, but they often do not capture the mood, and they certainly do not capture the experience of standing in front of a work of art. “

