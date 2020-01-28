CLOSE

One person died after being involved in an accident with a squad car from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo: Ricardo Torres / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The man killed in a car accident involving a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Squad car was identified as Ceasar Stinson, a 47-year-old community advocate and lobbyist for Milwaukee public schools.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed his death Monday afternoon.

Stinson was a legislative policy specialist and a licensed lobbyist at the MPS.

“Our entire community mourns the loss of Mr. Stinson, a man who has made a significant contribution to the quality of life in the city of Milwaukee,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said in a statement. “We pray that her family will be comforted in knowing that her life has had an impact on the young people in our community. May her memory continue to inspire her family, friends and all those who loved her.”

Friends and colleagues said Monday that Stinson has spent his life working with other community leaders to improve the lives of young people in the city.

Walter Lanier, pastor of the Progressive Baptist Church and director of community engagement and student resources at MATC, said he met Stinson 15 to 20 years ago.

Stinson’s death was disheartening, said Lanier, both for Stinson’s family and for the city.

“I have always seen him in the community, building relationships, solving problems, challenging people productively,” he said. “He was a person of depth and contemplation. It was not superficial in any way, and we will need it to move forward: not reactive, no division, just to bring people together. “

In 2003, Stinson lost a bid for District 10 city councilor, finishing fourth in front of Milele Coggs, Willie Wade and the winner, Mike McGee.

Paula Wells was her campaign manager.

She said Stinson would show up for the Saturday morning community coffee events, helped raise her niece, and was a strong advocate for youth during her time at MPS.

“He was an actor, not just a speaker; he made sure he was there and rolled up his sleeves, ”she said.

At one point, Stinson moved to London, but returned because he felt his work was necessary.

“(He had) unwavering loyalty to his community,” she said. “He loved Milwaukee so much that he felt he couldn’t leave him because they needed him. I feel like he sacrificed so much of his life for this city. “

Investigation of the accident

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said that the assistant who had been involved in the accident had been placed on administrative leave and that the office would conduct an internal review of the incident, which is “an entirely process separate from the ongoing police investigation. ”

Sgt. Sheronda Grant, a spokeswoman for the Milwaukee Police Department, said that the Milwaukee police were the main investigator of the accident but could not provide more information on Monday.

At a press conference on Saturday, Lucas called the incident “tragic” and “unhappy” and said that the sheriff’s assistant was in stable condition.

Lucas said the MP was heading north on North 10th Street at 11:14 a.m. when he collided with a car heading west on West State Street, which caused the car to roll sideways.

Stinson was in the car and could not be resuscitated, despite the efforts of the Milwaukee Fire Department. A passenger in her car was injured.

The MP was not involved in any police action, such as a lawsuit or an attempt to stop the vehicle at the time of the accident, said Lucas.

Stinson is survived by his wife, Chipo; her daughter, Cearra; his niece, Mia; and his sister, Joyce.

A tribute to Stinson is expected Monday evening during the Real Men Real Talk session at Gee’s Clippers, 2200 N. Martin Luther King Drive. The event takes place from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. and the tribute should occur around 6:30 p.m.

Ricardo Torres, staff of the Sentinel Journal, contributed to this report.

Contact Talis Shelbourne at (414) 223-5261 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @talisseer and Facebook at @talisseer.

