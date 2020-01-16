OTTAWA – The Canadian army seeks help to remove the waste in space.

Over the past two years, the Army’s Innovation for Defense Excellence and Security program has awarded nearly $ 5 million in contracts to Canadian companies and university researchers to find ways to identify some of the millions of pieces of junk around the Earth.

Now it is preparing to award more contracts in the hope of finding a way to remove the clutter once it has been identified.

The European Space Agency estimates that more than 129 million pieces of space waste circle our planet, most of them smaller than a raisin.

The clutter, often remains of space vehicles and other debris from space-based or remote-controlled journeys, travels at speeds up to 28,000 kilometers per hour and poses significant risks to spacecraft and satellites.

The Canadian Army says the current disposal systems are ineffective and no one has yet found a way to keep track of the smallest pieces of space waste.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 16, 2020.

The Canadian press