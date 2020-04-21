CDC: Winter Flu, Coronavirus Outbreaks Alongside one another Could Be Deadlier

A second, deadlier coronavirus pandemic could strike the United States this wintertime at the exact same time the flu season hits, bringing with it worse final results than the current outbreak, the Washington Write-up reports.

“There’s a likelihood that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will essentially be even much more tricky than the a single we just went through,” CDC Director Robert Redfield mentioned in a story released Tuesday. “And when I have claimed this to other individuals, they form of put their head again, they never comprehend what I signify.”

No vaccine presently exists to treat coronavirus, producing the affliction likely deadly for any person it infects.

Redfield anxieties that obtaining both the flu and coronavirus pervading the nation at the very same time could swamp overall health treatment amenities and build a scarcity of healthcare supplies.

“We are likely to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the exact time,” Redfield said.

This could bring sobering information to some governors who are eager to revive their states’ economies by lifting stay-at-house orders that have saved thousands and thousands of persons from paying cash at neighborhood companies. That loss of tax revenue has induced states to sense the financial pinch.

But all those governors are dealing with tension from people in their respective states to reopen. Cabin fever-ridden people in states these as Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Utah, North Carolina and Pennsylvania have all collected publicly in open defiance of recent regulations to have their states’ stay-at-house orders taken off.

In the meantime, Redfield last 7 days questioned point out officials to use the subsequent couple of months arranging for the up coming wave of coronavirus. He promoted the ongoing use of social distancing, ramped up tests and get hold of tracing to retain the overcome the distribute of coronavirus.

Redfield also stressed the significance of receiving a flu shot, saying it “may well enable there to be a clinic mattress out there for your mother or grandmother that may well get coronavirus.”

This past flu time, which lasted from Oct. 1 to April 4, observed amongst 410,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations and amongst 24,000 to 62,000 fatalities from the illness, in accordance to the CDC.

