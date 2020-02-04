CDC on coronavirus: you do not need a face mask in the US.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) do not recommend face masks to people in the US, despite continuing concerns about the new corona virus.
The CDC tweeted this information on Tuesday morning and said the virus is not spreading in American communities.
Instead, the CDC recommended various prevention measures, as there is currently no vaccine against the virus.
Here are the CDC’s recommendations:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been to the bathroom; before dinner; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not immediately available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if the hands are visibly dirty.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a normal household cleaning spray or wipe.