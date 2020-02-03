CDC Coronavirus Boss Nancy Messonnier calls “unprecedented” spread as a case rise in the US and abroad

Federal officials confirmed that the number of American cases of the new coronavirus had reached 2019 on Monday, 11 and described the increasingly deadly global crisis as “explosive” and “unprecedented”, suggesting a potential pandemic.

Two people over the weekend in California became the second domestic case-to-person transmission of the virus, said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She painted a picture of a haunted but realistic federal and state curtailment approach that now included measures at 11 airports in the US.

“We expect more cases to be spread from person to person under close contact,” she told reporters, adding later, “The purpose here is to delay the arrival of this virus in the United States.”

According to Messonnier, 167 people surveyed had tested negative for infections in the US for viruses and officials had tests on 82 people pending Monday morning. She said the CDC had isolated the virus and planned to submit materials to the Food and Drug Administration to facilitate the spread of potentially life-saving medical products that could help facilities identify cases without samples to the CDC headquarters in To send Atlanta as they have been.

California has now become a domestic epicenter of infections, with two infections confirmed in Santa Clara County, in the Bay Area; two more in San Benito County, near Monterrey, where a man seemed to be infecting his wife; and previously one each in Orange County and Los Angeles County, in Southern California.

It was also confirmed on Saturday that a UMass-Boston student who returned from Wuhan was infected. First American cases were identified in a suburb of Seattle, in Chicago (where a woman would infect her husband upon return from abroad), and in a person associated with Arizona State University in Tempe.

Worldwide, the new coronavirus is linked to at least 361 deaths in China and at least one in the Philippines. According to the New York Times, according to the New York Times, China had infected at least 17,000 people since Sunday, suggesting that the number of infections was higher than the SARS epidemic in 2002-03 and that the death rate seemed to be considerably lower.

On the call with reporters, CDC officials also offered more information about a travel ban imposed through a presidential proclamation Friday. New airports that fall under the federal response are Dulles in Virginia, Newark Liberty in New Jersey, Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas and Detroit Metropolitan. Foreigners who have visited China in the last 14 days are not allowed to enter the country, with a few exceptions. Both citizens and “exempt persons” will see additional health assessments and, if symptomatic, are transferred for 14 days and possibly quarantined.

How easily the disease can spread to infected people in the United States remains to be seen. While some studies and reports have suggested that asymptomatic people can spread the disease, the CDC has at some point pushed back that conclusion, before nodding to growing evidence of the possibility on Friday.

On the other hand, some people may be at higher risk of spreading infections than others.

“There has been much debate between clinicians and scientists about what the R0 is called, namely how many people on average infect one person,” Davidson Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University, told The Daily Beast. “The estimates are somewhere between 1.5 and 3, but again, those are just estimates.”

“In SARS there were what we call” super spreaders, “where one person could infect or appear to infect many people,” he added. “We don’t understand how that happened. We do not yet know if there are any super spreaders with this new corona virus. “

—Sanan Zalkind contributed to the reporting to this story.

.