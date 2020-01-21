CDC confirms first US case of Wuhan coronavirus

By Elizabeth Cohen, Senior Medical Correspondent

(CNN) – The US has the first confirmed case of a new virus that occurred in Wuhan, China last month. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday. The virus has already infected hundreds in Asia and killed six people.

The male patient is isolated at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. He is a resident of Snohomish County in Washington.

The man traveled from Wuhan to Washington, but said he had not visited the animal markets, where many patients were infected.

Officials compile a list of people the patient has had contact with since returning to the United States. The Wuhan virus can spread from person to person, but not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.

The CDC does not identify the patient.

The CDC also announced on Tuesday that it will investigate passengers flying directly or indirectly from Wuhan to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

On January 17, the CDC began investigating passengers who came from Wuhan to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, followed by the Los Angeles and San Francisco International Airports.

