CD Projekt Red Delays Release date for Cyberpunk 2077 to September

The Witcher game developer CD Projekt Red has announced that it has postponed the release date for its long-awaited title Cyberpunk 2077 from April 16 to September 17.

According to the Polish game studio, the reason was to postpone the game for five months in order to give the development team extra time to polish and ensure that they release the best possible product for their fans. “We are currently in a phase where the game is complete and playable, but there is still work to be done,” said co-founder Marcin Iwiński and studio head Adam Adamowski in a joint press release. “We need more time to complete testing, repairing and polishing games. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning glory on this generation, and delaying [de] launch gives us the precious months we need to make the game perfect. “

Although not confirmed, the delay may also be a new hint that Cyberpunk 2077 can become a multi-generation title for the upcoming home consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. Both consoles should be launched by the end of 2020 during the vacation. However, no definitive release dates and retail prices are known yet.

Cyberpunk 2077, announced in May 2012, is a role play with promotions based on the popular RPG game on tabletops by Mike Pondsmith. In the dystopian open world of Night City, players serve an adaptable cybernetic mercenary. According to CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 is played in the first person. Although the setting of the game will have an open world with six unique regions to explore. In addition, the developer confirmed in 2018 that actor Keanu Reeves will appear in the game as an NPC.

This week has been delayed for several highly anticipated titles for the 2020 game year. Earlier this week, Square Enix announced that two of its biggest games this year, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers, would both be delayed to give development teams extra time to to work on the games. With Final Fantasy VII, which is now being launched on April 10, while Marvel’s Avengers had a greater delay, with the game scheduled to come around the same launch window as Cyberpunk 2077.

