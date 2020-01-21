CCTV shows the last known sighting of the missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

Released:

12:33

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The police, who are looking for a missing teenage boy in Wakefield, have video-monitored his latest known movements.

16-year-old Mateusz Lugowski was last seen on Sunday, January 19, at 5:00 p.m., and officials said they were “increasingly concerned” about his well-being.

You have now issued CCTV from Mateusz, which was recorded near Dominos Pizza on Calder Vale Road near Chantry Bridge.

Taken at 2:42 p.m., it is the last confirmed sighting of the missing Lupset teenager. He is wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, gray training pants with a blue stripe and blue sneakers with white stripes. He may have a blue backpack with him.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Gall of Wakefield CID said: “We are increasingly concerned about Mateusz’s well-being; we urgently need to bring him and his family together.

“Officers conduct a number of investigations.

“I want to ask everyone who saw Mateusz to contact us.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the 101 Police or use the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus and cite Protocol 1246 of January 19th.